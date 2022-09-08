Hybrid work is here to stay, but 4-day workweek might not survive the experiment report finds

Tesseract Academy Dr Stylianos Kampakis

The Tesseract Academy conducted a report on recent work trends, with some interesting findings on the future of work.

COVID-19 brought many changes to the economy, our professional lives and the world. It's clear that organisations that organisational culture is key in navigating this new landscape.” — Dr Stylianos Kampakis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has changed the world for good, including our professional lives. Also, the recent economic turbulence, and the energy crisis, presents new challenges for organisations who want to attract and retain the top talent. It's clear that organisations will need to adapt, if they are to survive.

The Tesseract Academy, a London-based education and consulting company, conducted a survey amongst tech professionals on the importance of organisational culture in the post-COVID world, and new trends such as hybrid working and the 4-day workweek. The report can be found here: https://tesseract.academy/tesseract-report-organisational-culture-in-the-post-covid-world-the-4-day-workweek-and-hybrid-work/ The report was also supported by organisational and business psychologist Dr Clif Lewis from LBVC.

The report asked a series of questions to understand the importance of organisational culture in modern corporations, and also what is the current status of trends like hybrid working and the 4-day workweek. Out of all respondents, one third were CEOs, with the rest working either in technical (e.g. CTO) roles, or support functions (e.g. marketing).

The report found out that the vast majority of participants (up to 80%), believe that organisational culture plays an important role in retaining and attracting talent. Also, many of them reported that the culture of a company was a key factor for them leaving or staying with them. The vast majority also believes that organisational culture plays a huge role in navigating the post-covid landscape.

Also, the majority of participants are either in hybrid mode, or they want to work in a hybrid fashion, that is split their time between work at home and the office. Close to 9 out of 10 respondents believe that in the future, most companies will offer a hybrid option. Therefore, it's clear that hybrid and remote work are here to stay. The vast majority of employees demand it, and the companies that can't offer it, might find themselves being unable to attract top talent.

Things are more mixed concerning the 4-day work week. Over 80% of the respondents work full time (5 days per week) with only two being on a 4-day workweek. About 50% would like to have a 4-day work week option, with 40% believing that most companies in the future will offer this option as well. While the numbers here are not as strong as they are for hybrid working, it's clear that the 4-day work week is a reality and will be a reality for many professionals, something which was not even thought before COVID-19.

Dr Kampakis, the CEO of the Tesseract Academy comments on those findings:

Dr Clif Lewis comments: "Organisational culture is best measured, not by the perks a company offers when everything is going well, but by how people are treated and supported during challenging times."

