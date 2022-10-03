Submit Release
In autumn 2022, CBDepot returns to live pharma shows

CBDepot - Upmarket Cannabinoid Solutions

CBDepot in live shows this autumn, the first time in two years. Do not miss the chance to talk to us and explore business opportunities with our DAC and DAB-compliant pharma GMP cannabis extractives.”
— Boris Baňas, co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of CBDepot
TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIZ, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmacy Show in Birmingham, UK starts Oct. 16th; our stand number is B02
The CPHI show is held in Frankfurt starting November 1st; our stand nr. is 110F46

Save the dates and meet us in person first time in two years at upcoming pharma shows in UK and Germany.

Visit our stands and learn about our entire portfolio of DAB and DAC-compliant GMP cannabis extractives and isolates, including Cannabidiolum isolated, synthesized, Cannabis Extractum Normatum, and Dronabinolum.

Michal Tozser
CBDepot
info@cbdepot.eu
