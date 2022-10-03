In autumn 2022, CBDepot returns to live pharma shows
CBDepot in live shows this autumn, the first time in two years. Do not miss the chance to talk to us and explore business opportunities with our DAC and DAB-compliant pharma GMP cannabis extractives.”TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIZ, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmacy Show in Birmingham, UK starts Oct. 16th; our stand number is B02
— Boris Baňas, co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of CBDepot
The CPHI show is held in Frankfurt starting November 1st; our stand nr. is 110F46
Save the dates and meet us in person first time in two years at upcoming pharma shows in UK and Germany.
Visit our stands and learn about our entire portfolio of DAB and DAC-compliant GMP cannabis extractives and isolates, including Cannabidiolum isolated, synthesized, Cannabis Extractum Normatum, and Dronabinolum.
