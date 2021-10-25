Submit Release
CBDepot launches the sale of synthesized pharma-grade CBD

CBDepot - Upmarket Cannabinoid Solutions

CBDepot group starts the marketing of synthesized pharma-grade CBD produced under the EU GMP umbrella of its sister company CB21 Pharma, s.r.o.

This addition will serve the GMP needs in applications or jurisdictions where the use of plant-based Cannabidiol API is not possible”
— Boris Baňas, group’s Chief Sales Officer
TEPLICE, CZECHIA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the CPhI 2017 event in Frankfurt, CBDepot introduced, as the first company in the EU, isolated GMP CBD via 3rd party contract manufacturer from Prague. Since summer 2019, the group took on a project of relocation of API Cannabidiol manufacture to new premises of CB21 Pharma in Brno.

“This allows CB21 Pharma to bring to the pharmaceutical markets both synthesized and isolated Cannabidiol APIs through exclusive distribution and brokerage arrangements with CBDepot”, says Dr. Jan Storch, the CEO of CB21 Pharma.

The now launched synthesized pharma-grade CBD is compliant with the German DAC monograph.

“This addition will serve the GMP needs in applications or jurisdictions where the use of plant-based Cannabidiol API is not possible,” concludes Boris Baňas, group’s Chief Sales Officer.

