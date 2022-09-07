XREART STUDIO RELEASES DIY RECYCLED TECH ART KIT
New Product Allows Tech Enthusiasts to DIY Transform Old Electronic Devices Into Deconstructed Works of Art
XreArt studio is a company creating deconstructed artwork from disassembled classic tech. XreArt studio transforms old electronic devices into deconstructed works of art by dismantling them, neatly arranging and pasting nearly every part on cardboard marked with the part's name, and then framing it into a deconstructed artwork frame. XreArt's iPhone frame art and other frame art offer tech enthusiasts another way of looking at tech products.
XreArt's products are increasingly appearing on the studio walls or desks of tech enthusiasts and becoming an eye-catching area of their studios. Classic products such as the original iPhone, Gameboy, Nokia, Samsung, and PSP are displayed in a frame. Another striking achievement of XreArt is that it brings together tech enthusiasts and DIY enthusiasts. At present, the total user group of XreArt has reached more than 100,000.
Giving the Full Experience Back to the Community by Introducing a New DIY Series
As the user base grows, more and more users say they are looking for DIY projects. They reached out to XreArt to see if there was a possibility of releasing a product that provided all the items needed to complete a deconstructed artwork. To offer users a complete and easy DIY experience, and to put the full experience back into the hands of the community, XreArt has finally finished a new DIY Series after many designs and improvements, the XreArt DIY Series.
This September, XreArt launched a new DIY product: the product includes a frame with a layout template, tools, and the original device, everything the tech DIY enthusiast needs in one box. With this combo, all that is needed is time to disassemble the included electronic device and glue for each part. Finally, once completed, the tech enthusiast can proudly display their finished project. Whether it is for one’s own collection or as a gift for a friend, XreArt's DIY kit provides tech art with more convenience.
A Getaway in Your Own Study During the New Normal
Today, 58% of US workers now have the option to work where they want at least one day a week, while 35% can work remotely up to five days a week. Flexible work is no longer a temporary pandemic response but an enduring feature of the modern working world. [1]
With more time at home, XreArt DIY Series gives tech enthusiasts a way to keep their hands busy while relaxing their minds at their leisure.
A Way to Embrace Green and Sustainability Concepts
The purpose of the XreArt project is of course not just about nostalgia or fun. It is also a way to embrace green and sustainability concepts. XreArt cooperates with China's largest electronics product recycling company, Aihuishou, which specializes in recycling used electronic products.
Total iPhones sold worldwide: 2.2 billion units
Total Game Boys sold worldwide: 118.69 million units
Aihuishou’s annual turnover in units: 20 million units
XreArt recycled over 58000 units of old and unusable electronics last year
Tons of e-waste are sent to landfills every year, and these unquestionably cause irreparable damage to our planet. XreArt Studio is enthusiastic about reducing the environmental damage of e-waste. Although they cannot solve e-waste problems entirely, all of XreArt’s projects aim to have a positive impact. With this new DIY combo product, XreArt is bringing others into the process of sustainable creation and creativity.
Every purchase with XreArt makes a positive impact on environmental and animal conservation causes.
XreArt donates a certain revenue of your purchase to NGOs like Nature Conservancy, Ocean Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, and Greenpeace Foundation.
