Xreart Studio Pays Tribute to Classic iPhones with Disassembled Phone Art
Tech nostalgia photo frames and DIY templates to add to personal device collectionsEL MONTE, CA, US, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xreart, a photography studio specializing in “back then” product photography, is creating handmade, disassembled frames permanently preserving technology products. Starting with the iPhone line, Xreart provides framed disassembled artwork for obsolete iPhones that make the perfect creative gift and expert instruction, tools, and free downloadable framing and drawing templates for the DIYers who would like to make a souvenir of their personal iPhone.
Xreart takes tech gurus on a tour of the most classic and revolutionary tech products by deconstruction art, exuding the nostalgia of that era. The artwork is created using discarded phones from authorized phone suppliers, redesigning them through a meticulous process of disassembling, cleaning, sterilizing, and framing.
Over the years, technology has continuously revolutionized the world. The consumer electronics industry is a standout example of constant innovation, with many great companies and landmark products emerging from this field. [Ray of Xreart] reflected on the concept that led to the creation of Xreart, “As consumers, we’ve personally experienced how these technologies have changed our daily lives, and some electronic devices may even hold special meaning to us. But with the release of each new generation of devices, the products that have accompanied us in the past gradually disappear and are no longer used, which is where Xreart was born. We wanted to give Apple fans, engineers, and geeks alike a way to permanently preserve the tech products that hold special significance to them.”
To salvage all unused electronics, the company collects thousands of used electronics heading to landfills and e-waste that would otherwise be polluting the planet. In addition to company’s environmental efforts, 0.5% of every purchase with Xreart is donated to charitable organizations making a positive impact on environmental and animal conservation causes.
About Xreart
Established in 2019, Xreart Studio is a photography studio specializing in “back then” product photography. The company has been pumping out superior electronic product photos and videos for brands since the beginning. And today, the team is made up of a group of young people who love photography, know electronic products, and firmly believe that technology can change the world.
To learn more, visit www.xreart.com.
For iPhone teardown templates, download them at https://xreart.com/pages/free-download-iphone-teardown-template.
