SCRYPT announces two new hires
Finance industry experts Stefan Becker and Nicolas Steiner will be joining SCRYPT’s Strategic Development team.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND , September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRYPT, the Swiss-regulated access company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has announced the appointment of two new members to join its team of experts. Finance industry experts Stefan Becker and Nicolas Steiner will be joining SCRYPT’s Strategic Development team.
Stefan Becker brings over 20 years of finance industry experience from investment banking and family offices. He has international experience in the finance industry, Swiss family offices and leading crypto powerhouses. Recently, Stefan was a B2B sales lead for Solarisbank AG, where he alone contributed 20% of overall revenue thanks to winning the bank’s largest deals.
Nicolas Steiner brings over 20 years of experience with a track record in M&A and strategic partnerships for large corporations as well as lean start-ups. He is internationally active via his own ventures as an advisor and investor within the FinTech, WealthTech, crypto finance, blockchain and API markets. Recently Nicolas was Director of Strategy and Innovation for Invesco for the EMEA and APAC region and developed strategic partnerships for the launch of its crypto products such as the Bitcoin ETP.
Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO of SCRYPT says: “We are excited to welcome these two stand-out people to the SCRYPT team. As a business built from the ground up to serve institutions, we put quality and credibility before all else – and our people are no exception.”
“SCRYPT prides itself on the quality of its solution and its industry-leading expertise. The maturity, simplicity, and security we bring to the market is why tier 1 financial institutions trust us as their preferred trading counterparty.”
About SCRYPT: https://www.scrypt.swiss
SCRYPT is a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets.
Through partnerships with leading providers, SCRYPT offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services.
SCRYPT Trading offers superior execution and the best trading experience on the market - allowing institutions access to deep liquidity, zero fees, post-trade settlement, 24/7/365 access, and Advanced Order Types - even in times of high volatility.
With SCRYPT, access to digital assets no longer requires lengthy onboarding processes with multiple parties. SCRYPT removes operational setup costs, retains tight spreads, removes fees, and enhances security.
Contact SCRYPT here: info@scrypt.swiss
