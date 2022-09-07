How to Enhance Your Security: An Introduction for AZ Business Owners

WBC will host a "How to Enhance Your Security: An Introduction for AZ Business Owners" workshop on October 6, 2022, at Better Business Bureau in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian & Chinese hackers, myths about 400-pound teenagers in parents’ basements, smash & grab chaos in major cities, and domestic and international terrorists flood the nightly news and internet blogs. It is as if the end of the pandemic, in addition to reopening businesses, also, unleashed a host of new challenges for those businesses. While trying to recover after two years of a shutdown, CEOs and business, education, and government leaders struggle to deal with cybersecurity threats, and rates of homicides, property crimes, and robberies remain higher than before the pandemic. Rates of violent crime in Arizona rose higher than the national average. The World’s Best Connectors LLC (www.thewbcs.com) is a virtual community of CEOs who help other executives get their jobs done. WBC will host a lunch-and-learn workshop-- How to Enhance Your Security: An Introduction for Arizona Business Owners--for business, government, and academic leaders on October 6, 2022, at the Better Business Bureau, 1010 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.

While a 2022 PwC survey showed that cyber threats were the top concern of CEOs in the US, new laws and regulations are requiring more intense protection of privacy, and there is a dearth of cyber talent to address business needs. Meanwhile, Arizona is bracing for both a heated, chaotic, swing state mid-term election and a huge post-pandemic influx of tourists (and related crimes like bomb threats and sex trafficking) accompanying the upcoming 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open and Super Bowl. While the potential for economic growth in Arizona is high, so are the challenges.

“This workshop will feature experts in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, executive search, and other skill sets,” says WBC CEO Denise Meridith, “Who will provide valuable resources, references, and referrals to attending executives.” It is also an opportunity to network with other leaders facing similar challenges.

Speakers and sponsors of How to Enhance Your Security: An Introduction for AZ Business Owners include executives from ISOutsource, GTS, IREX AI, The CMO Guru, Lochbox, and A1A Recruiting. Executives from business, academic, government and other organizations are encouraged to register quickly for the limited seating at this in-person event from 11:30 AM-1 PM, on October 6, which includes lunch, at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/az--phoenix/how-to-enhance-your-security/

Business owners may not have had the time, expertise, inclination, or thought they had the money to do anything about security. But, now, enhancing business security is synonymous with business viability.

About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

