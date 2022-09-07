270 MEDIA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MARIN MAGAZINE AND SPACES: ORIGINAL TEAM RETURNS TO THE HELM
270 Media announces the acquisition of Marin Magazine and Spaces magazine as of September 1, 2022.
We look forward to a robust collaboration with 270 Media through the Make It Better Foundation and Better Bay Area going forward..."”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 270 Media announces the acquisition of Marin Magazine and Spaces magazine as of September 1, 2022, nearly twenty years to the month after the magazine was founded by Jim and Nikki N. Wood, and Lisa Shanower. 270-media.com.
Prior to Marin Magazine, there had not been a monthly lifestyle magazine representing this storied county, famous for progressive-minded, eco-conscious (for the most part) residents. The award-winning magazine has provided unique, compelling, inspirational content and become integral to the community as it earned its way into the hearts of residents through thoughtful provocative content and events.
In 2017, the magazine was purchased by Susan B. Noyes, who owns Make it Better Media in Chicago. She saw many similarities between the North Shore neighborhoods and Marin County, and her mission with Marin Magazine was to amplify her message of philanthropy through powerful, positive connectors — ones that create virtuous circles that unite and impact community building.
“No one loves the iconic Marin Magazine brand more than the original founding family — Nikki and Jim Wood, and their daughter and former Editorial Director Mimi Towle,” says Noyes. “They still live in and are involved in the community. Therefore, Make It Better Media Group is delighted to announce the sale of Marin Magazine back to them and 270 Media.”
Noyes plans to focus her energies on her philanthropy, Chicago-based media group, as well as her grandchildren and family. “We look forward to a robust collaboration with 270 Media through the Make It Better Foundation and Better Bay Area going forward. All parties appreciate the positive powerful connections that are possible through Make It Better’s publishing and philanthropy strategy.”
270 Media is founded by two members of the Marin Magazine team, Nikki N. Wood and Mimi Towle, who served as editor for ten years, and prior to that was a founding editor for ehow.com, The City Magazine and was a freelance writer for Parenting, Health and Sunset magazines among other titles and Nikki C. Wood, also a Marin resident, who has been a publisher in the San Francisco market at Where magazine, San Francisco Magazine as well as numerous titles under her previous company Mazik Media. Kasia Pawlowska, an eight-year employee and former managing editor at Marin Magazine, joined the team soon after they launched their first product, LocalGetaways.com in April 2021. Including Pawlowska, the original core of the Marin Magazine staff will be joining 270 Media in their Sausalito office.
