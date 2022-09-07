Submit Release
Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Open house birthday bash event slated for Friday, September 23rd with cultural performances, kids activities, exhibits, beer garden and more

This is a huge milestone for our organization, and we are looking forward to what the next 25 years holds.”
— Lynelle Christiani, Four Rivers Cultural Center
ONTARIO, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum, which is celebrating its Silver Anniversary this year, will hold a Birthday Bash on Friday, September 23rd from 5 - 9 p.m. Held on site in the organization's beautiful facility at 676 SW 5th Ave. Ontario, OR 97914, the free event includes a wide array of activities for visitors. All are invited to celebrate with an opening ceremony, cake cutting, family-friendly activities and crafts, cultural performances, tradition keepers, community vendors, a beer garden and special exhibition.

"Partnering with our community helps us to expand the impact of our diversity mission, and we are thrilled to invite everyone to celebrate our anniversary later this month," said Lynelle Christiani, Executive Director of the Cultural Center. "This is a huge milestone for our organization, and we are looking forward to what the next 25 years holds."

Four Rivers Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers a broad program of music, humanities, civic discourse, art and theater, educational and historical curation and local and world culture events. Throughout the year, the organization maintains a busy schedule of concerts, lectures, meetings and fundraising events that enhance the civic experience in Ontario and surrounding communities. Community events and programs are scheduled year-round.

In addition to this programming, Four Rivers is home to the only Japanese Garden, Hikaru Mizu, within 400 miles, a 13,000 square foot diorama museum, 85,000 square foot event and conference center, and the Harano Gallery which rotates local and national exhibits all year.

The Birthday Bash details include:

WHEN: Friday, September 23rd from 5 - 9 p.m.
WHERE: 676 SW 5th Ave. Ontario, OR 97914
MORE INFO: https://4rcc.com/event/frcc-birthday-bash/
CONTACT: 541.889.8191

The Roundhouse Foundation is supporting the Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum’s 25th anniversary celebrations with a matching grant program of up to $25,000. Erin Borla, executive director and trustee for the foundation said, "Four Rivers Cultural Center is a cornerstone in the Ontario community and beyond, with a unique, culturally rich blend of history, storytelling, exhibits and events. We value the opportunity to highlight shared experiences through organizations like Four Rivers."

