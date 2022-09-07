SmartMomGig.com ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ADVISOR APPOINTMENTS
Joel McKay Smith, newly announced Strategic Advisor to SmartMomGig.com
Local Denver woman-owned small business is growing, by leaps and bounds
We are bolstering our leadership team to support our next phase of growth and development. The addition of Joel and Judy affirms our continued commitment to create one million women entrepreneurs.”DENVER, CO, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com, a disruptor in the freelance and remote worker solution, is pleased to announce the appointments of Joel McKay Smith and Judy Petersen-Fleming to its Strategic Advisory Board. Both have extensive experience, forward-thinking ideas, a wide scope of knowledge, and are considered extremely valuable additions to the company.
“We are pleased to welcome Joel and Judy to SmartMomGig.com’s Advisory Board. We are bolstering our leadership team to support our next phase of growth and development. The addition of Joel and Judy affirms our continued commitment to create one million women entrepreneurs.”, said Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com.
Joel McKay Smith is a super connector, who has a long history of successfully consulting, launching, and managing multiple companies, products, and projects in a variety of fields over his 30+ year career, including the establishment of, and contributions to, tele-services and remote working positions in US urban and rural areas, that employ thousands. Joel maintains a strong “you have to give to get” purpose-driven credo.
Joel is CEO of Accelerant BSP/ACC and is a proven leader in Middle American initiatives, including remote work force and rural economic development and successful efforts to create opportunity via relationships within the private, public, EDU/GOV/ORG sectors. He also serves as Chief Community Officer for AspireAbility.io, which bridges learning and employment, by defining competencies, measuring attainment, analyzing results, and upskilling talent. Additionally, Joel serves as an advisor to auticon.us, an international information technology consulting firm that, exclusively, employs adults on the autism spectrum, which is a social enterprise with a Salt Lake City, Utah office, in addition to operations in multiple countries.
And, as if that’s not enough, he is an Advisor to and Former President of NeoITO, a mobile and web development company focused on helping the next generation of startups and enterprises build lightning-fast applications.
Judy Petersen-Fleming is a dynamic social entrepreneur who understands what it means to put family first, while also executing as an executive. She is a social entrepreneur, with 30+ years of experience in Business Development, producing partnerships for sustainable water technologies and entertainment/educational endeavors, around the globe.
Her most recent ventures are: Partner/Business Development with Hydrenesis Aquatics, launching sustainable innovation for water technologies; Business Development/New Concepts for Al Hokair Group; Raising $26M in investments for OdySea in the Desert edutainment complex; Running program concepts, animal programs, and procurement for OdySea Aquarium; and prior to that, she was the Creative Concept Consultant for Baha Mar Nassau, contributing to enabling the $4.2 billion resort’s development. As Co-Founder of the Downtown Aquarium, in Denver, CO, she led a $93M capital raise, with Denver’s top business leaders. This facilitated her being Broadcast Journalist for aquatic-related topics on NBC, for over 10 years.
Independent of her business affiliations, being co-founder/partner of the children’s book series “Suzy’s World”, with world renowned illustrator, Suzy Spafford, of Suzy’s Zoo; authoring “Periwinkle’s Journey”; and co-authoring five internationally published books on animal behavior (including Tiger on Your Couch; Kitten Care and Critters, Too!; and Puppy Care and Critters, Too!), are among her most treasured personal accomplishments.
Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com continued, “Both Joel and Judy have demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding the hireability of under-served women - wherever they may be - across our country. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable, and we look forward to their involvement, insights, and strategic guidance, in helping advance our reach, to those who need it most.”
