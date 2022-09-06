Talented artist, MonstaMovez, hits #8 on Triller Billboard US Chart with his very first song release “Born 2 Flex”
“Born 2 Flex” was released in May of 2022, leaving his fans wanting more song releases for the future.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This viral influencer and now singer and songwriter, has blown the music charts off the roof. Nathan Hughes, most commonly known as “MonstaMovez”, recently recorded his very first song “Born 2 Flex”. The song debuted #8 on the Triller Billboard US chart. “Born 2 Flex '' was high in the charts alongside artists such as Justin Bieber, ZaeHD, and Cette 3. Triller is a popular app with over 65 million active users. Triller has been very supportive of MonstaMovez and signed him as an official content creator. This major hit gave MonstaMovez the motivation and confidence to release more songs for his fans to enjoy as a performing artist. He is currently in the studio writing and recording more songs for future releases.
MonstaMovez is a talented dancer, model, singer, rapper, actor, song-writer, and entrepreneur. He was born in Spartanburg, SC. From the young age of 6, MonstaMovez loved to dance. As a child, he won various talent show awards in school and participated in local community shows. He was a self-taught dancer who started dancing professionally at the age of 12. His love and passion for dance came from this mom and family. His biggest passion for entertainment started with the drive to inspire the youth and spread positivity. MonstaMovez’ motto in life is to “change a life with one step and change the world with two”.
Today at the age of 23, MonstaMovez is a viral influencer on TikTok with 1.3M followers and 113K followers on Instagram. MonstaMovez loves to create viral TikTok videos that consist of catchy and trendy dances that make his fans go crazy. He also has his very own personal brand of merchandise including t-shirts, tanks, jackets, hoodies, and more! Additionally, MonstaMovez works with Fashion Nova, as a Novamen ambassador for their clothes. He’s had the opportunity to travel the US, during different tours. He also performed on season 15 of the hit television show “So You Think You Can Dance”.
You can listen to MonstaMovez' music on Spotify, Youtube, and Apple Music.
For more information on MonstaMovez, follow his social media platforms Instagram: @monstamovez Tiktok: @monstamovez Twitter: @monstamovez
For requests and press inquiries, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or call (323) 933-8007
