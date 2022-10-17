Boral Agency New Service Announcement: Speaking Engagements Available

Speaking Engagement Services Now Available Brenda and Patricia Boral Giving Keynote Speech at Women in Alliance Conference Patricia Boral Speaking at the Economic Alliance Port of Houston Lunch and Learn

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boral Agency’s co-founders, Brenda and Patricia Boral, are excited to officially offer their speaking engagement services at events in Houston and beyond.From conferences to more intimate company events, the Boral sisters love to speak about their experience in the marketing world and tell their business stories.Currently, they are offering speaking engagements that cover the following topics:● Digital Marketing Trends● Marketing for Hispanics● Customer Journey● Branding Strategies● Corporate Culture & Internal Marketing● Marketing Strategy● Follow Your Calling● Re-align Your MindsetOver the last few years, Brenda and Patricia Boral have spoken at several prestigious events, including those listed below:● Super Bowl’s NFL Business Connect Program● Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Women’s Leadership Luncheon● San Jacinto College marketing planning retreat –internal team training● San Jacinto College Girls Rise Up Camp Guest Speaker● WBEA’s Be Epic Business Conference and Matchmaking● People Fund’s Innovation Week HOU● French American Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the FACC Expert event● Baker Ripley for countless trainings● HCC WeThrive: Women’s Conference for numerous marketing workshops● University of St. Thomas’s Cameron School of Business Symposium for many lessonsThe Women’s Leadership Luncheon was the sisters’ first keynote address in June 2022, hosted by the Women in Alliance task force at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. During this event, they realized the impact of their speech, and decided to add Speaking Engagement Services as part of their offerings.These Bolivian-born sisters know how it feels to build a business from the ground up. They’ve struggled and poured their hearts into Boral Agency’s growth and success.Patricia and Brenda want to give other entrepreneurs — especially those who don’t have much experience or a mentor to fall back on — the knowledge and tools they need to succeed.They’re not interested in withholding their secrets or keeping things close to the vest. They believe in sharing what they know and lifting others, and they see speaking engagements as a perfect way to do so.They are available to speak and/or present at:● Colleges & Universities● Business Conventions & Expos● Organizational Meetups & Retreats“We wanted people to walk out feeling empowered to follow their dreams!” – Patricia said after delivering the keynote at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Women’s Leadership Luncheon.The Boral sisters are eager to continue empowering and inspiring others.They can’t wait to work with entrepreneurs and marketers to help them learn how to find their passion, promote their businesses, attract new customers, and enjoy long-term growth.Those who want to book Brenda and Patricia for an upcoming speaking engagement can contact them through the company’s website: https://www.boralagency.com/contact-us/

