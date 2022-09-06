Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and snatched property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, 18-year-old Dartanian Owens, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

###