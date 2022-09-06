Submit Release
Paving operations in Snake River Canyon will cause delays

Jackson, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Avail Valley Construction began paving a wearing course today on US 89 through the Snake River Canyon from mileposts 127 to 132.  The paving operations should last roughly a week. Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single, alternating lane with a pilot car, under the direction of flaggers and traffic control devices.  No work will take place over the holiday weekend, from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Following the completion of the paving operations, the road will be striped.  Motorists can expect similar traffic control and delays.

Crews will do their best to accommodate drivers during the morning commute hours, but drivers are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly.  Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

