MDC will hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Fulton Sept. 24

Fulton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Fulton. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending this event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The hunter education skills event begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at noon at Legends Rec Plex, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cU. For any questions, email the instructor, Steve Kistner at stephen.kistner@mdc.mo.gov.

Legends Rec Plex is located at 808 State St. in Fulton.

