How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Benefit Homeowners
Jim Kabel, owner Next Stage Design + Build, offers his take on the Inflation Reduction Act
You’ll save money on water usage, energy, and appliances.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners interested in remodeling have a unique opportunity to make energy efficient upgrades while taking advantage of the sweeping rebates and perks offered in the Inflation Reduction Act.
— Jim Kabel
Silicon Valley Remodeling Expert Jim Kabel is available to share his opinion on the new legislation and how it equals a boon for his customers. “Climate-friendly options are also budget-friendly options,” Kabel said in a recent blog. “You’ll save money on water usage, energy, and appliances.”
The act calls for tax incentives on new and used electric vehicles, rebates for switching your home from gas to electric, and tax credits for going solar. Jim will explain how to best coordinate these upgrades along with a planned remodeling project.
