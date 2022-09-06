Submit Release
How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Benefit Homeowners

Jim Kabel, owner Next Stage Design + Build, offers his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

You’ll save money on water usage, energy, and appliances.”
— Jim Kabel
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners interested in remodeling have a unique opportunity to make energy efficient upgrades while taking advantage of the sweeping rebates and perks offered in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Silicon Valley Remodeling Expert Jim Kabel is available to share his opinion on the new legislation and how it equals a boon for his customers. “Climate-friendly options are also budget-friendly options,” Kabel said in a recent blog. “You’ll save money on water usage, energy, and appliances.”

The act calls for tax incentives on new and used electric vehicles, rebates for switching your home from gas to electric, and tax credits for going solar. Jim will explain how to best coordinate these upgrades along with a planned remodeling project.

PRESS AVAILABILITY
September 7-9, 2022
Media Contact:
Vanessa Connell Turner
408-780-6104
vanessa_turner@prxdigital.com

ABOUT NEXT STAGE DESIGN + BUILD

Next Stage Design + Build brings expert design and craftsmanship together to create beautiful and functional spaces. Their in-house team of designers, project developers, and project managers are remodeling professionals that listen and assess your needs before recommending any design or solution. Their craftsmen and trade partners are not only skilled but trained to treat your space with the same care and respect they’d give their own homes.

Visit www.nextstagedesign.com for a free consultation or to learn more.

