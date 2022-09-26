Boral Agency New Service Announcement: Video Marketing
For 7 years, Boral Agency has offered Video Marketing as part of their web design packages. Now, they will offer video marketing as a stand-alone service.
Video marketing is an effective way for brands to engage with their audience while improving their search engine ranking.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency makes it official: They now offer Video Marketing as a stand-alone service.
For over a decade, Boral Agency has reimagined brands with a wide range of digital marketing services. From branding to content writing, inbound marketing to UI/UX design, and beyond, they create a custom project plan tailored to the goals and needs of each client.
For the last seven years, Boral Agency has offered Video Marketing as part of their website design packages. Now, the agency team is excited to further expand its services by adding video marketing as a stand-alone service to its arsenal.
Find some of their latest video examples here: Video Marketing Services in Houston
“Video marketing is an effective way for brands to engage with their audience while improving their search engine ranking.” -Patricia Boral, CEO of Boral Agency.
Video became a crucial part of your SEO strategy after Google’s latest algorithm change favoring UX.
To experience a boost on your SEO, though, brands need to work with skilled video marketers. They need professionals who can capture impressive shots, write compelling scripts, and edit the raw footage into a riveting finished product that will result in an engaged audience that will want to stay on your website for a longer time.
Boral Agency has the talent needed to do all of this and more.
The company has come a long way since it opened its doors in 2011. It’s no longer a two-person team.
Instead, it’s a thriving team of creatives that includes video marketers, content writers, marketing experts, and business growth experts.
Boral Agency’s video marketing process includes the following stages:
● Pre-Video Production: Extensive research to help clients choose the most effective video options for their industry, company, products, or services.
● Concept Creation: Brainstorming to develop a unique idea for the client’s video.
● Video Storyboarding: Graphic representations of the video’s story, how it will be told, and what each shot will entail.
● Video Script Writing: Writing an intriguing script with the client’s target audience in mind that helps them accomplish their goals.
● On-Site Video Shooting: On-site shooting with high-quality camera equipment that captures the client’s personality and highlights the value of their products or services.
● Video Art Direction: A director ensures that all aspects of the video creation process run smoothly from start to finish.
● Video Graphics Creation: Custom graphics, logos, and images that enhance the quality of the video and make it more impactful.
● Post-production Editing: Careful editing to ensure the finished product is of high quality and helps the client achieve their unique goals.
From beginning to end, Boral Agency prides itself on assisting with every step of the video marketing process. They work hard to get to know their clients, understand their needs, and create video content that aligns with their goals.
Those who want to learn more about Boral Agency’s video marketing services or get a quote for a project can contact them through their website: https://www.boralagency.com/contact-us/
