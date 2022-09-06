DDigital CEO Devan Leos announces partnership with Sowa Agency
We have been doing business with Sowa for a long time. Their dedication to client satisfaction and unwavering high standard for quality makes us excited to be partnered with them officially.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DDigital is a global communications company that helps brands, organizations, and businesses worldwide elevate, promote, and safeguard their brands and reputations, founded by Devan Leos. DDigital is now officially partnered with Sowa Agency. After many years of conducting business independently as well as alongside and with Sowa Marketing Agency, the two organizations have formed a strategic partnership. Sowa Agency (Sowa Marketing Agency), is a public relations and communications marketing company founded by chess expert and MIT forum Cambridge alum Aidan Sowa.
While the two companies are free to conduct business independently as is necessary, the two companies are officially allied and are planning on working together on various projects for the remainder of the year, as well as through Q1-4 of 2023.
Devan Leos, DDigital CEO, says: "We at DDigital have been doing business with Sowa for a long time, and their dedication to client satisfaction and unwavering high standard for quality makes us excited to be partnered with them officially."
Both Digital and Sowa Agency share the same commitment to providing quality service and customer satisfaction. This partnership will allow both companies to pool their resources and knowledge to provide the best possible service to their clients.
The partnership between Digital and Sowa Agency is a natural fit, as both companies share the same commitment to excellence. This partnership will allow both companies to reach new heights and provide better service to their clients.
Recently DDigital was named the #1 PR agency of 2023 by a tech-news outlet called TechBullion.
