Hawaii Medical College Helps Students with Fireside Chats
Many topics are covered to help students apply, finance and complete their education
Hawaii Medical College prides itself in being student-centric. Our staff and our partners empower students with the knowledge and tools needed to get an education that leads to healthcare employment.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) has developed a series of Fireside Chats to educate students and the community at-large about healthcare education and careers.
— Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College
A vocational education at Hawaii Medical College helps graduates find employment with in-demand, careers in healthcare. But on the road to completing that education there are obstacles that keep some students from accomplishing their goals. Whether it’s difficulty with the application, the financial aid process or uncertainty about their ability, HMC wants to provide as much help as possible. To that end, Fireside Chats are planned on a variety of subjects. The first, held in August, featured The Queens Health System, and focused on the school’s externship partnership and what it takes to work at Queens. The Fireside Chats are free and are held every five weeks.
The second, to be held on September 9, 2022, will cover subjects related to financial aid, including:
• What does the President's loan forgiveness announcement mean to you?
• What if I'm in default? What is the Fresh Start program
• How does the Federal Student Aid program work?
• What is a Pell Grant?
• What are the positives and negatives about student loans?
“Hawaii Medical College prides itself in being student-centric,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College. “Our entire staff and the partners we work with want to empower students and graduates with the knowledge and tools needed to get an education that leads to employment in the healthcare field.”
Currently, Hawaii Medical College programs include Clinical Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration Billing & Coding, and Advanced Nurse Aide. Diploma level programs can be completed in 15 months, while Degree Programs take 24 months. Students can enroll at any time. The dedicated HMC staff helps at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid — and as students’ progress through their programs. To learn more visit: hmi.edu
About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.
