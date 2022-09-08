MontaVista Software Launches MontaVista Linux Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) 4.0
MontaVista launches CGX 4.0, based on the Yocto Project 4.0 LTS release and 5.10 LTS kernel, providing commercially supported Linux for all embedded programs.
We are proud of continuously improving the time to market for our customers by streamlining the BSP reuse from the Yocto community while continuing to provide very long lifecycle support options.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the early access availability of CGX 4.0, with General availability projected in Q4 of 2022.
— Iisko Lappalainen, MontaVista Director of Product Management
CGX 4.0 builds on the Yocto Project Long Term Support (LTS) strategy and extends the Yocto Project baseline by feature-loaded and maintained layers from MontaVista.
The key features of the CGX 4.0 release include:
- Support for key BSPs from semiconductor vendors: AMD, Intel, Marvell, NXP, TI, Xilinx, SiFive and Broadcom
- Architecture support for x86-64, ARMv7, ARMv8, PowerPC and RISC-V
- OpenCGX ecosystem baseline that serves as the development upstream of CGX, allowing developers access to trial BSPs and free evaluation of CGX
- Custom BSP development options, by which MontaVista can enable and support customer’s hardware platforms as part of CGX for 10 years or more
- Pre-enabled features, as listed below, for enabling faster time-to-market and reduced risk for launching critical embedded programs
CGX 4.0 leverages a new rapid enablement model, where MontaVista builds upon the exact same BSP baselines released by our semiconductor partners as part of the Yocto project, hardens them for long-term maintenance and implements the CGX base feature set across the board support package. With this, customers can easily shift from using the semiconductor’s default vanilla SDK to the feature-rich, tested and long term (10+ years) supported CGX.
Examples of CGX 4.0 run-time features include:
- Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS with Yocto 4.0 userland baseline package set, commercialized by MontaVista
- Security: Features such as Secure/Trusted boot, run-time integrity management, cryptographic acceleration
- Performance: Real-time latency with Linux PREEMPT-RT, optimized packet processing via DPDK/ODP
- Field maintenance: Clustering filesystems, Kernel debugging, run-time/offline tracing
- System Lifecycle management: Over-the-Air (OTA) update capabilities with optional integrated support with the MVEdge product, continuous CVE patch stream seamlessly delivered to the CGX SDK build system.
CGX 4.0 is available immediately on specific BSPs and architectures with upcoming BSPs on our roadmap. Please contact a Montavista representative for details.
Supporting Quote:
“CGX 4.0 builds on the more than 20 years of experience developing quality embedded Linux distributions” said Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista. “We are proud of being able to continuously improve the product and accelerate the value we bring to our customers by streamlining the BSP reuse from the Yocto community while continuing to provide very long lifecycle support options”
MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.
About MontaVista Software
MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.
For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com
*Linux® is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries. registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
MontaVista® is a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
MontaVista PR Team
MontaVista Software
+1 669-777-6841
email us here