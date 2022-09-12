Patented House Wrap Insulation with Thermal Energy Saving Far Beyond Competition Gaining Recognition : (OTCQB: IVDN)

$IVDN Companies IVDN Insultex House Wrap IVDN Testing IVDN About IVDN IDI Gear

Patented House Wrap Insulation with Thermal Energy Saving Far Beyond Competition Gaining Recognition as Company Wins Court Case & 260K Cash Settlement: IVDN

INNOVATIVE DESIGNS, INC (OTCMKTS: IVDN)

Adding these new distributors would increase our coverage in the contiguous U.S. to 30%. Our goal has always been to eventually distributorship coverage in all the key areas across the United States” — Joseph Riccelli, CEO of IVDN

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patented House Wrap Insulation with Thermal Energy Saving Far Beyond Competition Gaining Recognition as Company Wins Court Case & 260K Cash Settlement: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) Patented Insultex® Insulation Delivering Energy Saving Performance Far Superior to All Competition. Applications in the Global Multi-Billion Dollar Home Building and Winter Apparel Product Sectors. Recent Court Victory Positions Company for Expanded Nationwide Marketing of Unmatched, R-6 Rated InsultexHouse Wrap Insulation. FTC Paying $260,000 to IVDN for Fees, Costs & Expenses Related to Court Case Decided in the Company’s Favor. Distributor Base Expansion with Goal of Total US Coverage. Well Established Marketing Agency to Accelerate Customer Base Growth.Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), manufactures and markets its patented Insultexmaterial, a quantum leap forward in insulation as the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. IVDN products deliver optimum warmth and comfort with insulating, windproof, and waterproof protection. IVDN has used its proprietary Insultexmaterial to commercialize both clothing and home-building insulation products. The home building product line is marketed under the trade name Insultex House Wrapand is entering the global marketplace at a time when concern over climate issues and the need for greater energy efficiency is growing at a feverish pace.This new evacuated cellular structured fabric, available exclusively from IVDN, is truly revolutionary. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best Insulation and IVDN Insultexincorporates countless evacuated cells. These individual cells create a tortuous path. Insultexconsists of a three-dimensional network of a countless number of evacuated cells, which impacts the conduction of thermal energy. The result of these countless evacuated cells is the creation and enforcement of a thermal energy tortuous path within the InsultexAccording to Grand View Research, the global insulation market size was estimated at USD $52.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% going forward. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to propel growth.Contractors & builders who use IVDN Insultex House Wraphave the ability to not only add water vapor, air, and wind barrier but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add IVDN Insultex House Wrapto their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value.Lindus Construction, a long-running customer and home builder strongly endorses and markets the IVDN Insultex™ House Wrapproduct. See the Lindus website with their commentary here: https://lindusconstruction.com/blog/insultex-house-wrap-future-home-weatherization/ Small Share Structure Makes Attractive Investment OpportunityIVDN has a very small share structure with only about 34 million shares outstanding and a public float of about 16 million shares. Additionally, according to the latest 10-K filing, CEO Joseph Riccelli and two Directors are holding over 8 million of these shares making IVDN a very lean stock.Settlement With FTC for $260,000 Payable to IVDNOn September 1st IVDN announced an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) for a settlement payment to IVDN seeking fees, costs, and expenses approved by the Court on June 29, 2022. The amount is $260,000 payable to IVDN. On August 30th IVDN received the first payment of $200,000. This is a result of filing a motion pursuant to the Equal Access to Justice Act that was filed against the FTC after the court dismissed a case involving IVDN.Innovative Designs Adds Major Distributor Hartman IndependentOn August 25th IVDN announced a new distributorship agreement with Hartman Independent, of Western Pennsylvania. For over 70 years, Hartman has been supplying a wide range of building materials to the industrial, construction, and dealer markets. Hartman, with its 6 outside salesmen, will cover eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, western and central Pennsylvania, and portions of New York, Maryland, and Virginia. See more information on the Hartman Independent website here: https://hartmanindco.com/ IVDN Hires Well Established and Successful Marketing AgencyOn July 1st IVDN announced the hiring of McKibbin Consulting to assist in the marketing of its Insultex House Wrap. McKibbin Consulting was established in 2010 and is staffed with highly dedicated, skilled experienced professionals. Their success is based on long-term relationships with companies in various industries. Learn more about McKibbin’s success on their website here: http://mckibbinconsulting.com/ McKibbin Consulting President, Jill McKibbin, commented, “Insultex House Wrap, a revolutionized building material that combines house wrap and insulation in one product, will help to reshape the construction industry saving time and money for contractors and homeowners alike. It’s exciting to help make connections in the construction industry as a way to introduce the product. The feedback as to how Insultex House Wrap is making a positive impact on a general contractor’s bottom line is impactful. As more contractors become aware of the benefits of Insultex House Wrap, I anticipate it will become the product of choice in the construction industry and I’m proud to know McKibbin Consulting has been instrumental in helping to make that happen.”Distributorship ExpansionOn June 13th IVDN announced it has been contacted by and entered into negotiations with several companies interested in becoming a licensed distributor of its Insultex House Wrap. The interested parties would add the following states to the current territories already in place: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New York, and West Virginia. Innovative Designs Inc. CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, “Adding these new distributors would increase our coverage in the contiguous U.S. to 30%. Our goal has always been to eventually have distributorship coverage in all the key areas across the United States. These additional distributors will be positioned in locations where homebuilders and contractors are in abundance. As customers learn of the superior performance of IVDN products, they are ordering Insultex House Wrapand, at a time when energy prices are surging to all-time highs, insulation performance has never been more important.IVDN Interview with Bloomberg U.S. on RedChip Money ReportTo view the interview segment at any time visit: https://youtu.be/jTF2_GrnH3c For more information on Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) visit the company's 2 websites at: http://www.idigear.com and http://www.insultexhousewrap.com

