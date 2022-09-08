From Coast to Coast, PCBB is Your Trusted Partner Sim Lau, CFO with PCBB

PCBB promotes Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer. This is another executive promotion to further position the company for long-term growth and success.

I am delighted to have Sim promoted to our executive team as CFO. With almost 2 decades of financial leadership experience, Sim’s banking expertise will continue to position PCBB for future success.” — Mike Dohren, President of PCBB

WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares and its wholly-owned subsidiary, PCBB , announced the promotion of Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Dohren, who was recently promoted to President. These promotions help set PCBB up for long-term growth and success.For 25 years, PCBB has been helping community financial institutions nationwide thrive. The company has experienced tremendous growth, and in the last ten years has doubled in asset size to $1.4B, as well as doubled its Tier 1 capital to $133MM as of the end of Q2 2022. Due to this tremendous growth, and in preparation for further success, PCBB expanded its executive leadership team. Earlier this year, Steve Brown, President & CEO of PCBB divided his responsibilities into two clear roles where Steve remained as CEO, and Mike Dohren was promoted to President. In addition, Sonia Portwood was promoted to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In accordance with these efforts and to support scalable future business growth, the leadership team just announced the promotion of Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer.Sim joined PCBB nearly 18 years ago, starting as a Staff Accountant, and worked her way to SVP & Controller. In these positions, Sim was responsible for PCBB’s financial and regulatory reporting, internal controls, budgeting, and forecasting. In this elevated position of Chief Financial Officer, Sim will oversee the entire Treasury and Finance Department, where she will manage the financial standing of the company and advise the CEO, President, and Board on strategic initiatives.“I am delighted to have Sim promoted to our executive team as Chief Financial Officer”, said Mike Dohren, President of PCBB. “I had the distinct pleasure of hiring Sim back in 2004. With almost two decades of financial leadership experience, Sim’s banking expertise and in-depth understanding of our business and our market will continue to position PCBB for success in the future.”

More Than Just a Bankers' Bank