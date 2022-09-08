PCBB Promotes Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer

pcbb-corporate-logo

From Coast to Coast, PCBB is Your Trusted Partner

headshot of Sim Lau, new CFO at PCBB

Sim Lau, CFO with PCBB

PCBB promotes Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer. This is another executive promotion to further position the company for long-term growth and success.

I am delighted to have Sim promoted to our executive team as CFO. With almost 2 decades of financial leadership experience, Sim’s banking expertise will continue to position PCBB for future success.”
— Mike Dohren, President of PCBB
WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares and its wholly-owned subsidiary, PCBB, announced the promotion of Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Dohren, who was recently promoted to President. These promotions help set PCBB up for long-term growth and success.

For 25 years, PCBB has been helping community financial institutions nationwide thrive. The company has experienced tremendous growth, and in the last ten years has doubled in asset size to $1.4B, as well as doubled its Tier 1 capital to $133MM as of the end of Q2 2022. Due to this tremendous growth, and in preparation for further success, PCBB expanded its executive leadership team. Earlier this year, Steve Brown, President & CEO of PCBB divided his responsibilities into two clear roles where Steve remained as CEO, and Mike Dohren was promoted to President. In addition, Sonia Portwood was promoted to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In accordance with these efforts and to support scalable future business growth, the leadership team just announced the promotion of Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer.

Sim joined PCBB nearly 18 years ago, starting as a Staff Accountant, and worked her way to SVP & Controller. In these positions, Sim was responsible for PCBB’s financial and regulatory reporting, internal controls, budgeting, and forecasting. In this elevated position of Chief Financial Officer, Sim will oversee the entire Treasury and Finance Department, where she will manage the financial standing of the company and advise the CEO, President, and Board on strategic initiatives.

“I am delighted to have Sim promoted to our executive team as Chief Financial Officer”, said Mike Dohren, President of PCBB. “I had the distinct pleasure of hiring Sim back in 2004. With almost two decades of financial leadership experience, Sim’s banking expertise and in-depth understanding of our business and our market will continue to position PCBB for success in the future.”

Nancy Ozawa
PCBB
+1 888-399-1930 ext. 177
info@pcbb.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

More Than Just a Bankers' Bank

You just read:

PCBB Promotes Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nancy Ozawa
PCBB
+1 888-399-1930 ext. 177 info@pcbb.com
Company/Organization
PCBB
1676 N. California Blvd,, Suite 300
Walnut Creek, California, 94596
United States
+1 415-399-5952
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

For over 25 years, PCBB has stayed true to its mission of helping community-based financial institutions become stronger. Our goal was to create an organization that would provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced correspondent banking solutions and personalized service. PCBB provides a comprehensive set of products and services covering multiple areas important to our customers, including: correspondent and commercial banking, hedging, and international. PCBB also offers a variety of advisory services ranging from asset liability management, relationship profitability, stress testing, and loan reserve analysis, including CECL. Our services are designed to help you compete more effectively, but we never compete against you for your own customers.

From Coast to Coast, PCBB is Your Trusted Partner

More From This Author
PCBB Promotes Sim Lau to Chief Financial Officer
PCBB Integrates Canadian Check Imaging With Fiserv Clearing Network
PCBB Announces Two Promotions for Key Executives
View All Stories From This Author