PCBB Announces Two Promotions for Key Executives
Mike Dohren Promoted to President and Sonia Portwood to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
PCBB's tremendous expansion has naturally increased operational complexity, so it is an ideal time to broaden the executive bench to support scalable future business growth.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with the celebration of its 25th year anniversary, Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares and its wholly-owned subsidiary, PCBB, announced the promotion of two instrumental executives to expanded roles. Mike Dohren has been promoted to President & CFO and Sonia Portwood to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.
— Steve Brown, CEO, PCBB
PCBB has had tremendous success. Over the past 10 years alone, it has more than doubled in asset size, growing from $641MM to $1.4B, doubled Tier 1 capital from $67MM to $135MM and tripled the number of employees supporting its community financial institution customers and shareholders.
This tremendous expansion has naturally increased operational complexity, so the alignment of the senior leadership team is even more critical to support scalable future business growth. As such, this is ideal timing to broaden the executive bench.
Steve Brown, President & CEO of PCBB will divide his responsibilities into two clear roles. Going forward, he will continue to serve as CEO, with an emphasis on expanding strategically important and innovative products and services to meet the evolving needs of the company’s customers.
Mike Dohren will serve as President and CFO and have responsibility for the day-to-day operations. Mike joined PCBB as CFO 20 years ago and before that was the controller at a financial technology (fintech) provider.
Sonia Portwood will serve in an expanded role as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, with responsibility for ensuring strong alignment across all sales and marketing activities. Sonia joined PCBB as RM Sales Manager in 2008. She has led multiple teams, delivering transformational marketing efforts and building and maintaining relationships that have helped the Company grow and expand nationally.
About PCBB (pcbb.com)
Founded in 1997, PCBB was created with the sole purpose of helping community financial institutions become stronger. Our mission is to provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced correspondent banking solutions and personalized service without competing against them. PCBB provides a comprehensive set of products and services including cash management and international services, lending, including hedging, as well as advisory services, including asset liability management, customer profitability, stress and liquidity testing, and allowance for loan lease losses, including CECL.
