Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,312 in the last 365 days.

09/04/22 – SATURDAY MAUI SHARK INCIDENT UPDATE 

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  September 4, 2022

SATURDAY MAUI SHARK INCIDENT UPDATE 

(HONOLULU) – A 51-year-old, female visitor, from France was the person involved in an encounter with a shark late Saturday afternoon in Pā’ia Bay on Maui’s north shore.

Witnesses reported the water appeared to be murky with low visibility and believe the snorkeler was about 100-feet offshore when the incident occurred. Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), nor personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources have been able to interview the woman.

Normal protocol is to take shark warning signs down at noon, a day after a shark encounter. However, in this case, Maui County decided to close several beach parks until Monday morning.

DLNR extends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the person involved. No further information is available. What happens after a shark incident? https://vimeo.com/504580790

# # #

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

You just read:

09/04/22 – SATURDAY MAUI SHARK INCIDENT UPDATE 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.