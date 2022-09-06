09/04/22 – SATURDAY MAUI SHARK INCIDENT UPDATE 

DAVID Y. IGE

SATURDAY MAUI SHARK INCIDENT UPDATE

(HONOLULU) – A 51-year-old, female visitor, from France was the person involved in an encounter with a shark late Saturday afternoon in Pā’ia Bay on Maui’s north shore.

Witnesses reported the water appeared to be murky with low visibility and believe the snorkeler was about 100-feet offshore when the incident occurred. Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), nor personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources have been able to interview the woman.

Normal protocol is to take shark warning signs down at noon, a day after a shark encounter. However, in this case, Maui County decided to close several beach parks until Monday morning.

DLNR extends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the person involved. No further information is available. What happens after a shark incident? https://vimeo.com/504580790

