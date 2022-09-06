Boral Agency Welcomes Two New Team Members
I am excited to become part of a creative, Latin Women-owned business that thrives in an industry that I am passionate about.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency in Houston, Texas, is thrilled to welcome two new team members. Mariel Bouffier and Del Balbin.
Mariel Bouffier joins as a marketing account manager. Although she grew up in Mexico City, she considers Texas her second home.
She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, then moved to Mexico to work for various beverage, tech, and gaming companies.
After gaining professional experience in the corporate world, she launched her own business, Pura Vida, which is still operational today.
Mariel’s experience as an entrepreneur makes her a valuable asset to Boral Agency and its clients. She has in-depth knowledge of social media marketing and online sales platforms like Etsy and Amazon.
After gaining a decade of experience creating and implementing marketing strategies and solutions to improve lead generation for startups and various B2B companies, Mariel is ready to bring her knowledge and insights to Boral Agency as the company’s newest Marketing Account Manager.
“I am excited to become part of a creative, Latin Women-owned business that thrives in an industry that I am passionate about. I am looking forward to growing with them and our clients as a digital account manager.”- Mariel Bouffier
Del Balbin joins Boral Agency as the company’s business development manager.
Del graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and pursued higher education, earning his MBA from the Texas McCombs School of Business.
For many years, Del has served as a board member of the YMCA International Services — an organization committed to helping refugees and human trafficking victims regain economic independence and social integration- and volunteered at Climathon and other non-profit organizations.
Del brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, sales, and business advice. It was his role as the Marketing Director of Metro — the Houston region’s public transportation agency, that ignited his passion for marketing, and combined with his years mentoring entrepreneurs at Station Houston; he comes to Boral Agency eager to share that passion with his team members, current clients, and many prospects that are in need of marketing strategies that bring results.
“I’m ready to use my sales and business development skills in a Marketing Agency with lots of growth potential!” -Del Balbin
Boral Agency is excited to welcome both Mariel and Del to the team.
Boral Agency is a full-service agency that assists with all aspects of digital marketing, including website design, UX/UI design, content writing, video marketing, and online advertising.
With Mariel and Del’s expertise adding to their amazing team, the agency’s reach grows even more robust in its ability to offer in-depth marketing advice and provide clients with detailed insights into how they can continue growing their businesses.
Those who are interested in working with Boral Agency can visit their website here: https://www.boralagency.com/
