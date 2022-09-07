Blockchain Technology Isn't Just for Cryptocurrency Any More

Larry Thompson is an expert on blockchain technology. TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

Blockchain has revolutionized fintech, making business more accessible and affordable to consumers and companies, but that's not the only impact it is having.

The future of blockchain is almost as limitless as the innovative minds that use it, with healthcare recordkeeping, research, and the streamlining of supply chains being especially active.” — Larry E. Thompson