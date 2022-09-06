PA 28 and U.S. 422 Upcoming Ramp Closures

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming ramp closures on PA 28 and U.S. 422 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County September 9 through September 12, 2022.

For this weekend closure, the U.S. 422 Eastbound to PA 28 Southbound ramp and the ramp from PA 28 Northbound to U.S. 422 Eastbound will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Detour info: Ramp E: When traveling U.S. 422 East to go to PA 28 Southbound - go past the PA 28 Southbound exit and continue following U.S. 422 East to the U.S. 422 East Indiana Exit. Take this exit and stay to the left on the ramp to turn left onto U.S. Business 422. Turn right (in approximately 100 yards) after crossing the bridge onto the ramp to U.S. 422 West. Follow U.S. 422 West to the PA 28 Southbound exit.

Ramp F: When traveling PA 28 Northbound to go to U.S. 422 East - take the exit ramp to U.S. 422 Westbound. Follow U.S. 422 Westbound to the West Hills Exit. Take the West Hills Exit and at the first intersection turn right onto State Route 3031 (Glade Drive). At the next intersection, turn right onto the State Route 8012 ramp to U.S. 422 East. At the end of the ramp, merge onto U.S. 422 Eastbound and continue straight onto PA 28 Northbound.

This closure is to complete milling and paving of the ramp from U.S. 422 Eastbound to PA 28 Southbound ramp and the ramp from PA 28 Northbound to U.S. 422 Eastbound which will include milling of existing bituminous wearing courses, paving a leveling course, placing asphalt paving fabric, and wearing courses.

Contractor Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, NC will be completing this $15.9 million resurfacing project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

The closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





