Reminder: Public Invited to Recruitment Event for Winter Temporary and Permanent CDL Operator and Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee Positions in Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that a PennDOT is hosting a recruitment event for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) and transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) positions the department offers in Adams County.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, September 9 at the Adams County Maintenance Office, 1185 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg PA 17325. For more information, please call 717-450-2223.


Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions,


On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.


Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.


PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about commonwealth employment opportunities, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.


MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, cell 717-418-5016; or Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018


###


