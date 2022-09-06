Herman Jones LLP Is Investigating Claims for Customers of Gas South, LLC

Herman Jones LLP Is Investigating Claims for Gas South Customers Who May Have Been Harmed By a February 2022 Data Breach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 25, 2022, a class action lawsuit was commenced in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, styled Lynne Askew v. Gas South, LLC, Case No. 2022CV369337, on behalf of holders of Gas South accounts during a February 2022 data breach. The lawsuit alleges that the aforementioned data breach resulted in the unauthorized access and exfiltration of the personal information of over thirty-eight thousand Gas South customers, including, but not limited to, their full names and Social Security numbers. The Complaint further contends that the data breach resulted in injury and damages in the form of identity theft, out-of-pocket expenses and the value of the time reasonably expended to remedy or mitigate the effects of the unauthorized access, exfiltration and subsequent criminal misuse of Gas South customers’ sensitive and highly personal information.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of individuals who may have been harmed by Gas South’s actions.

IF YOU HAD A GAS SOUTH ACCOUNT IN FEBRUARY 2022 AND BELIEVE THAT YOUR ACCOUNT WAS BREACHED, you may have standing to hold Gas South responsible for the company's possible bad acts. You may also be able to assist in reforming the company's practices to prevent future wrongdoing.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION, PLEASE CONTACT US AT THE INFORMATION BELOW. IF EMAILING, PLEASE INCLUDE A PHONE NUMBER.

ABOUT HERMAN JONES LLP:

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is a nationally recognized high stakes litigation law firm with offices in Atlanta, Newark and Seattle. Herman Jones LLP represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, in addition to antitrust, intellectual property, consumer class actions and venture fund transactional work. Herman Jones LLP regularly assists clients in recovering losses resulting from violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.hermanjones.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.