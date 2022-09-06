For Immediate Release: Sept. 6, 2022

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Named a 2022 Legislative Champion for Independent Living

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, proudly announces he has been named a 2022 Legislative Champion by the Missouri Centers for Independent Living (MOCIL) for his unwavering commitment to uplift the disabled and tireless work to help them live as independently as possible. The award will be presented during MOCIL’s annual banquet on Oct. 3, in Jefferson City.

“As someone who is truly inspired by those living with disabilities, I was proud to sponsor legislation to exempt sheltered workshops from minimum wage requirements so they could continue to operate and provide the disabled an outlet for productivity and purpose,” said Sen. White. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help disabled individuals achieve independence and self-sufficiency.

Each year, MOCIL honors legislators who have devoted their personal and professional lives to improve outcomes for people with disabilities through community involvement, education and legislation.

For more information about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his Senate website at senate.mo.gov/White.

###