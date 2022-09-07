Quiet Light is excited to announce their attendance at Fincon 2022
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota: Quiet Light is a team of entrepreneurs who have all bought, sold, or started significant online businesses. The team works directly with online business owners to help them navigate all aspects of the selling process, which includes getting an accurate valuation, preparing for a profitable exit, finding the right buyer, and closing a successful deal.
Over the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority within the space of selling online businesses. The company works continuously to provide the most helpful resources and guidance available to empower owners to make informed business decisions. They live by a mantra of relentless honesty, which has allowed them establish a reputation for providing reliable information that helps owners succeed.
Because every business is different, Quiet Light Advisors evaluate each business on an individual basis. This enables owners to identify their businesses’ unique strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. Through the process, clients are able to gain a deep understanding of the possibilities their businesses face.
Quiet Light is bringing their vision, experience, and enthusiasm to a sponsorship role at FinCon 2022. The foremost conference for personal finance content creators and brands is taking place in Orlando, Florida, September 7-10, 2022. The FinCon 2022 Expo is an excellent opportunity for connection, collaboration, and education. Quiet Light is looking forward to meeting, collaborating with, and talking to fellow entrepreneurs and creators.
About the Company:
Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company that was founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. From the founder to the newest team member, every advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.
