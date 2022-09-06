Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare") DH, an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, and the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA.



Chief Executive Officer, Robert Musslewhite, will present at the Baird Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.



Executive Chairman and Founder, Jason Krantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern Time) and will be webcast live.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

