Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,299 in the last 365 days.

Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare") DH, an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, and the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA.

  • Chief Executive Officer, Robert Musslewhite, will present at the Baird Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.
  • Executive Chairman and Founder, Jason Krantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern Time) and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251


You just read:

Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.