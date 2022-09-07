Agam Group Ltd. is Looking Forward to Expanding into a New Market

Submit Release
ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkridge, MD: Agam Group Ltd, a leader in manufacturing pre-engineered, modular structures, is experiencing significant growth in its core market. To capitalize on this growth and broaden its offerings, Agam is targeting new markets that can benefit from pre-engineered, modular construction.

With the boom in commercial construction and a higher need for flexibility and reconfigurability in space planning, Agam’s products fill an important niche. Prefabricated structures can be completed in a shorter amount of time than traditional construction methods, install faster with less disruption to existing spaces, all resulting in earlier open dates.

It is easy to see why Agam's pre-engineered structures offer financial advantages over traditional construction. The company’s products are especially well suited for the construction and industrial sectors, where flexibility is necessary to achieve efficient space planning. Agam’s strategic emphasis is on retail environments, office interiors, and healthcare spaces. Agam’s product lines are changing the model and providing pre-engineered structures that have financial benefits over traditional construction.

Agam’s pre-engineered panelized structures can be easily modified, moved or enlarged depending on the evolving needs of the space. This adaptability is a key cost savings for future changes compared to traditional construction where old walls end up in dumpsters and changes mean new construction.. . Agam’s system allows for unlimited design possibilities, quick turnaround, and quality craftsmanship. Agam is the next-generation manufacturing partner for designers of adaptable physical spaces that builds customized spaces fast, through its unique combination of solutions, capabilities, and craftsmanship.

About the Company:
For almost 40 years, Agam Group Ltd has been engineering and manufacturing prefabricated, modular structures for trade shows and events, retail environments, and interior spaces. With over 100 proprietary extrusions, a tool-free frame system and the best-equipped plant in the industry, Agam can realize practically any design. Off-the-shelf or custom, their turnaround times are unmatched. With their 115,000-square-foot facility, they have plenty of space for manufacturing, staging and storage. For more information, contact Agam at 800-645-0854 or email at contact@agam.com.

Brian Kaltsas
Agam
+1 800-645-0854
contact@agam.com

