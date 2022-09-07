Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Aid Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of innovative local models across the
country using volunteers to help family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities with
nonmedical assistance to maintain independence in their own homes.
Community Care Corps is awarding 18-month grants totaling $2.85 million to organizations across the
country to support local innovative models. In all, 171 organizations responded to the 2022 Request for
Proposals to receive funds for their models. The 23 selected organizations serve a mix of urban,
suburban, rural, and Tribal communities from across the country.
The grantee organizations will implement local community models in which volunteers provide critical
nonmedical assistance to family caregivers and enable older adults and adults with disabilities to
continue living independently. Types of assistance range from running errands, shopping,
transportation, home maintenance and repair, to teaching the use of technology that reduces isolation
by connecting recipients with loved ones and needed medical care.
Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is
a partnership of three national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network,
and USAging.
The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, commented, “The high response to the Community
Care Corps call for proposals shows the tremendous need for volunteer assistance in communities
across the country. The models we are funding this year will address the needs and challenges of older
adults, adults with disabilities, and their families.”
John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, “We are proud to fund a third year of Community
Care Corps grants which have already helped tens of thousands of Americans. These grants will provide
much-needed assistance to over-burdened family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities.”
Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging added, “The application process was very competitive this year, and I
think we chose an excellent group of local models that will serve diverse communities. The number of
applications demonstrates awareness of the importance of supporting caregivers and the benefits of
utilizing volunteers to provide respite and assistance.“
For a full listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visit
CommunityCareCorps.org.
About the Partnership Team
Oasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over
250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging
for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer
engagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the country
to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person
and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities,
exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works
in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors
with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a
caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing
caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of
strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations
as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.
Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization
working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who
care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties
of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the
parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends
of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to
adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches
caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers
Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer
support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.
USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on
Aging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that help
older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being,
independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is the only
organization that represents the nation’s 617 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs)
and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older
adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated to
supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy,
sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their
visibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and
community-based services.
