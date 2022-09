Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Aid Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of innovative local models across thecountry using volunteers to help family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities withnonmedical assistance to maintain independence in their own homes.Community Care Corps is awarding 18-month grants totaling $2.85 million to organizations across thecountry to support local innovative models. In all, 171 organizations responded to the 2022 Request forProposals to receive funds for their models. The 23 selected organizations serve a mix of urban,suburban, rural, and Tribal communities from across the country.The grantee organizations will implement local community models in which volunteers provide criticalnonmedical assistance to family caregivers and enable older adults and adults with disabilities tocontinue living independently. Types of assistance range from running errands, shopping,transportation, home maintenance and repair, to teaching the use of technology that reduces isolationby connecting recipients with loved ones and needed medical care.Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), isa partnership of three national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute and USAging The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, commented, “The high response to the CommunityCare Corps call for proposals shows the tremendous need for volunteer assistance in communitiesacross the country. The models we are funding this year will address the needs and challenges of olderadults, adults with disabilities, and their families.”John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, “We are proud to fund a third year of CommunityCare Corps grants which have already helped tens of thousands of Americans. These grants will providemuch-needed assistance to over-burdened family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities.”Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging added, “The application process was very competitive this year, and Ithink we chose an excellent group of local models that will serve diverse communities. The number ofapplications demonstrates awareness of the importance of supporting caregivers and the benefits ofutilizing volunteers to provide respite and assistance.“For a full listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visitCommunityCareCorps.org.About the Partnership TeamOasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year.Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy agingfor older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteerengagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the countryto pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-personand online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities,exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program worksin partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutorswith struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from acaring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growingcaregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation ofstrategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizationsas a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organizationworking to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans whocare for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailtiesof old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from theparents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friendsof wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, toadult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reachescaregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family CaregiversAssociation) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peersupport, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies onAging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that helpolder adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being,independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is the onlyorganization that represents the nation’s 617 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs)and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of olderadults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated tosupporting the success of our members through advancing public policy,sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising theirvisibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home andcommunity-based services.