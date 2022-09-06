Submit Release
NOTICE – Amended Landscape Horticulturist License Rule

September 6, 2022

Re: Office of Agriculture and Environmental Services, Landscape Horticulturist License (LAC 7:XXIX.117(F))

Release Date: 9-6-2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving the public notice that the Department amended rule LAC 7:XXIX.117(F) relative to a landscape horticulturist license. The amendment changes the name of the license from horticulture service to landscape horticulturist to align the rule with state law. This is currently the license that is being issued so this rule change just corrects the wording. The final rule will be published in the September 20, 2022, edition of the Louisiana State Register.

Click here for the notice.

