Blockdaemon and Metrika Provide Deeper Visibility and Operational Transparency into Ethereum Network Post-Merge
Collaboration Delivers Network Status Metrics for Ethereum Node and Staking OperationsLOS ANGELES, CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockdaemon, the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, and Metrika, the leader in operational intelligence for blockchain networks, today announced a strategic partnership to improve monitoring of the Ethereum network post-merge. The improved end-to-end monitoring of the Ethereum blockchain will support overall network resiliency by providing comprehensive, real-time intelligence on the health of the Ethereum ecosystem.
The Merge is expected to occur on or around September 15 when the Ethereum Mainnet merges with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system and once complete, Ethereum will fully transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Currently, only 11% of Ethereum is staked on the Beacon Chain at a total value of nearly $21B. Once Ethereum fully transitions to PoS energy consumption on the network will reduce by ~99.95%.
To give institutional and individual investors a best-in-class staking experience, Blockdaemon will utilize Metrika’s dashboard to monitor staking operations pre and post-merge, enabling real-time node performance and analytics during Ethereum’s transition from PoW to PoS. The partnership will ensure that node operators, like Blockdaemon, can monitor the nodes and ensure maximum uptime, which will help increase both the stability and security of the network – and as a byproduct maximize rewards for stakers (including traditional and liquid staking protocols).
Blockdaemon’s existing platform currently supports over 55K nodes running on 60+ PoS blockchains. Metrika’s real-time monitoring will be initially added to Blockdaemon’s Ethereum staking dashboard, with additional PoS blockchains to follow. Blockdaemon’s Ethereum Staking Dashboard also features individual validator statistics (reward amount, account address, etc.), status summaries (deposited, pending, active, exited), export report pull data from 1000+ validators in a single .csv file, track your principal and reward account values (ETH & USD), get access to 30 day graph of ETH prices, and more.
“The Merge is a pivotal moment for both the Ethereum ecosystem and the entire blockchain industry. Reducing the energy consumption of the network is very important, but we are also very excited about how the Merge will stimulate the development of staking and liquid staking opportunities for institutional and individual investors,” said Freddy Zwanzger, Blockdaemon’s Ethereum Ecosystem Lead. “Our partnership with Metrika brings critical monitoring and transparency that will aid staking operations. This is a great example of two companies jointly working to facilitate institutional adoption on a global scale.”
“Node health issues can be a common occurrence and with the impending Ethereum Merge, developers, institutional, and individual investors alike are in need of critical intelligence that can provide them insights specific to their node or actionable insights on the overall health of the network,” said Nikos Andriogiannopolous, founder and CEO of Metrika. “We anticipate that there will be fluctuations in network health leading up to and after the Merge. However, our partnership with Blockdaemon will give node operators and developers an advantage with enhanced transparency into the health of the network.”
The Metrika platform’s metrics — visualized through intuitive dashboards — provide advanced insights into the consensus layer of the Ethereum network, including:
● A consensus performance dashboard that tracks block production rate and missed proposals, total attestations and attestation success rates, time to epoch finalization, and validator performance via a leaderboard that allows to easily sort and search all 400K+ validators in the network.
● A “validator drill-down” page that gives the community insights into staking and attestation success rates for individual validators, while at the same time providing network benchmarks. Metrika is the only platform that can provide long-term trends of these critical operational metrics that can shed light on the overall health of the network.
● In late September, Metrika will be introducing real-time alerting to the community that enables early detection of degradations in validator performance and notifies node runners if their validator misses attestations or proposals, which can help maximize rewards. Alerts integrate directly with Pagerduty, Opsgenie, and Slack.
To access these metrics and learn more please visit: https://metrika.co/the-merge/
To access a Merge Guide for Institutional Investors, please visit: https://blockdaemon.com/the-merge/
Merge readiness is just the first phase of the collaboration between the two companies. The in-depth analytics and tools provided to the Ethereum ecosystem by Metrika and Blockdaemon will not only help support a successful Merge but also provide insights into the health of the network making it easier for node operators, validators, and staking providers to run operations more efficiently, ultimately promoting the further adoption of Ethereum. Given Ethereum’s status as one of the largest blockchains, public access to these advanced analytics is key to empowering adoption – from the single-person operators and Web3 native organizations, all the way through Web3 decision-makers at tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and AWS.
To provide support and resources to the Ethereum community, Blockdaemon and Metrika have Scheduled a Twitter Space conversation on September 7, 2022 11 AM Eastern/1700 CEST to discuss their partnership and how the Ethereum ecosystem can prepare for a post-merge world.
To view the Ethereum dashboard, please visit: https://app.metrika.co/dashboard/ethereum/consensus-performance
