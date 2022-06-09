Introducing Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet™, the next-gen, digital asset custody wallet of choice for financial institutions
Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet takes MPC to new levels, protecting policies as well as keys, with a self-hosted platform for maximum security and control.AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sepior ApS, the leader in self-hosted, MPC-based, digital asset security infrastructure today introduced Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet™, the world’s first digital asset wallet to secure both the private keys and the associated approval policies, with Sepior’s proven Advanced MPC™ threshold cryptography. This next-generation, institutional-grade, multi-asset, wallet platform provides universal custody and operational support for all digital asset types and protocols with the highest levels of security, flexibility, and control. Sepior will be showcasing the Advanced MPC Wallet at Consensus 2022, at booth #433, on June 10th and 11th.
Since 2018 Sepior has licensed its Advanced MPC™ threshold signature technology to leading crypto-natives, banks, exchanges, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers who chose to build their own wallets. Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet expands upon this industry-leading key management and protection foundation with a ready-to-go universal wallet platform for even better security and easier integration. Incorporating Sepior’s PolicyProtect™ features that cryptographically validate approver policies using MPC, the Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet delivers true “what you see is what you sign” to further increase security by protecting against unintentional or malicious policy changes that might otherwise bypass robust key security.
“Multiparty computation (MPC) has become the de facto digital asset security technology of choice for exchanges, custodians, banks, and institutional investors globally,” said Ahmet Tuncay, CEO of Sepior. “Many digital asset service providers started out with MPC wallets as a service because it was a quick and easy way to enter the market. But most are finding they need to host their own wallets to provide the level of control required for licensed, regulated services. Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet™ makes it easier than ever for these institutions to host their own MPC-based wallets for industry-leading security, flexibility, and control.”
Sepior's world-renowned cryptographers and MPC researchers have been working closely with major banks, custodians, and exchanges to develop a next-generation, MPC-based custody wallet to support more advanced operational models that can be completely self-hosted to maximize control and comply with regulatory mandates. Sepior Advanced MPC Wallet™ is the outcome of that collaboration. For more information visit www.sepior.com.
About Sepior ApS
Founded in 2014, in Aarhus, Denmark, Sepior is the market leader in self-hosted, multiparty computation (MPC)-based digital asset wallets, custody platforms and cloud-hosted key management infrastructure. Sepior makes it easy for our customers to bring innovative services to market rapidly, with industry-leading security, flexibility, and control. Using patented threshold cryptographic protocols, Sepior’s RSA award-winning team of renowned cryptography experts has revolutionized key protection and management required for online security. For more information, visit https://sepior.com.
Frank Wiener
Sepior
frank.wiener@sepior.com