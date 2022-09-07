Charity Go Dharmic Leads Faith & Environmental Groups Fast In Parliament Square

Go Dharmic Volunteers aiding flood victims, Assam, India, 2022 Hanuman Dass- Founder & Chairman, Go Dharmic

Raising Awareness on Loss & Damage Day Sept 22nd Action for Climate Breakdown & Justice

The poorest of the world are being punished & they have contributed the least to the impact of climate change. This is a profound contemporary injustice & cannot in all good conscience be ignored.” — Hanuman Dass, Founder & Chairman, Go Dharmic

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Charity Go Dharmic is taking action and raising awareness on Loss & Damage Day, September 22, 2022, for climate breakdown, by leading a twelve (12) hour fast at Parliament Square, London. With climate change paralyzing the growth of countries and ruining millions of lives, it is imperative that rich countries and companies take responsibility for this loss and damage.

To see the gravity of the situation, according to one study published in July 2022 in the journal: Climate Change, (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-022-03387-y) the United States has caused more than $1.9 trillion in climate damage to other countries between 1990 and 2014, including an estimated $310 billion in damage to Brazil, $257 billion in damage to India, $124 billion to Indonesia, $104 billion to Venezuela and $74 billion to Nigeria. Similarly, from The State of the Climate in Asia 2020 Report by the World Meteorological Organisation: "Sustainable development is threatened, with food and water insecurity, health risks and environmental degradation on the rise."

Go Dharmic will be leading people of all faiths, and none, by holding a one-day, 12-hour fast on the 22nd of September to show solidarity, bear witness and raise awareness. There will be some people fasting who will spend the day in Parliament Square, London, while others, including groups, will fast remotely worldwide. Groups joining Go Dharmic include many faith-based individuals and organizations including Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, and secular groups, who will join hands in prayer, vigil, and charity.



“This seems to be one of the few ways that governments and businesses around the world will feel the weight of the suffering caused by the Climate Crisis and sooner introduce more responsible and mature climate-positive practices.

I would like to invite you to join us at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at 1 pm Parliament Square, London. We will celebrate his peaceful method of encouraging positive social change and highlighting injustice through fasting.”- Hanuman Dass, Chairman & Founder, Go Dharmic



To find out more here, tag @GoDharmic and @fftcnetwork on social media with the hashtag #PayUp4LossAndDamage #FastForClimateJustice to tell us why you’re fasting.

Editor’s Notes:

About Loss & Damage Day- September 22nd:

22 Sept is Loss & Damage Action Day. A day to take action in solidarity with communities bearing the brunt of the climate crisis – it’s time for the big polluters to #PayUp4LossAndDamage. People in poorer countries are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis while energy companies are lining their shareholders' pockets with record profits. This is unjust. Today, faith communities call on polluters to #PayUp4LossAndDamage. Those unable to join Parliament Square in person, are asked to show support by recording a message or posting on socials and fasting remotely.

About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity, GO DHARMIC, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass, who created the platform to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 3000 volunteers globally and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns for Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has 5 offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic Impact Figures:

10 million+ Meals Distributed Globally

101+ School Libraries Built in India

40,000+ Books Distributed

72,000+ Children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various Education, Sanitation, and Food Campaigns

70,000+ Trees Planted

10,000+ Hot Meals Distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to Evacuate

2,000+ Food, Medicine, and Hygiene Packs were Distributed to Refugees fleeing Ukraine

500+ Indian Civil Servants' Medical Checks Performed

14+ People’s sight restored with Cataract operations

Go Dharmic has worked on campaigns in the U.K., India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Australia.

You can find out more about everything going on at Go Dharmic at www.godharmic.com and see all of their campaigns at www.godharmic.com/campaigns

