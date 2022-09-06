MDC invites women to fish for free at Bennett Spring State Park Sept. 24

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to fish for free Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bennett Spring State Park’s Women’s Free Fishing Day event.

From 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., there will be no license or daily tag fee for women or girls. Women can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on the evening of Sept. 23 or any time during the day of the event.

“This is a great opportunity for women to come out and enjoy a day of free fishing at one of Missouri’s four great trout parks,” said Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery Manager Ben Havens.

During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 and Zone 3 fishing areas will be reserved for female anglers. Volunteers will be available to assist anglers throughout the day, along with members of the Bennett Spring Fly Tying Group, who will host live fly-tying demonstrations. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment.

Women’s Free Fishing Day is sponsored by MDC, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Bennett Spring State Park Store, and the Bennett Spring Fly Tying Group.

For more information about the event, call the Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418, or email Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.

To learn more about Missouri’s trout parks, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cw.