Muralist Sérgio Free Widens His View Of The Ocean Through The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project Inspired by Ian Urbina's Book
I will no longer be able to look at the ocean and see only the natural ecosystem. I now see the range of issues that affect this watery arena.”SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a revealing testimonial about his art, muralist Sérgio Free explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
— Sérgio Free for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. These paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it a wide impact. Third, journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Sérgio Free is from southern Bahia, Brazil. In 1986, he moved to São Paulo, Brazil, where he encountered a new world of urban graffiti covering the walls in the Tucuruvi neighborhood and soon adopted the art form as his own.
After 20 years of making art on the streets of São Paulo, Free began painting art on canvas. Today, Free paints with spray, acrylic paint and marker pen. He aims to capture representations, experiences and questions about today’s world on screens.
Expressing his desire to relate to his audience, Free is clear about the motivation for his paintings. “I want people to see themselves in my art and be able to use it as a mirror for their lives.”
For this project, Free believes that combining art with journalism helps people connect with “the reality of the moment.”
Sérgio Free’s mural is located in São Paulo, Brazil and is called “Rusty Kingdom.”
Sergio Free for #TheOutlawOceanMuralProject