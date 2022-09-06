Tony Halliwell Collaborates with Their Dogs Were Astronauts and Ian Urbina for the The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
It’s a kind of compassionate global awareness, and a willingness to be proactive and contribute to the cause.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching video, musician Tony Halliwell explains why they joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina and Their Dogs Were Astronauts to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Tony Halliwell is a versatile and impactful composer, producer, guitarist and vocalist from the UK, who is paving the way for a new generation of cinematic music. With his revitalizing take on music composition and an eclectic host of genres and styles at his disposal, Halliwell, a recent Master's graduate from the University of Southampton, has set his sights on a lifelong journey to simultaneously embrace the way music is heard in our day and age, and turn it upside down.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Halliwell discusses his creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“Initially, [my creative process] was all over the place, there were so many ideas!” Halliwell said. “I kept coming back to it for about six months, cutting it down, making it flow better. Eventually, I sent it over to Denis and Leonard and we came up with this awesome stretch of middle sections which really show off their downtuned guitars and heavy riff writing. I went crazy on a synth keyboard solo and a really intense guitar solo, and I think it just kind of came together at that point.”
The source material for the music taught Halliwell about how complex crime at sea was, he said.
“Ian’s book really has switched this part of my brain on I didn't even realize was going to make itself known,” Halliwell said. “It’s a kind of compassionate global awareness, and a willingness to be proactive and contribute to the cause.”
“Megalodon” by Tony Halliwell and Their Dogs Were Astronauts is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Behind The Music: Tony Halliwell | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina