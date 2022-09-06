Submit Release
DNR collecting public comment on rule revisions to Iowa’s Beverage Container Control Rules

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR is seeking informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code.

The proposed rule revisions aim to:

  • Implement changes made to Iowa Code due to the passage of Senate File 2378 
  • Provide clarifications
  • Remove outdated provisions

As part of the rulemaking process, DNR is seeking informal comment on the proposed rule revisions until Sept. 21. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rule revisions should be submitted to bottlebill@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

Following this informal comment period, DNR will review all comments and prepare a proposed draft rule for Governor Kim Reynolds. If the proposed rules receive preclearance approval, the formal rulemaking process will begin. The formal rulemaking process includes a Notice of Intended Action and a public comment period, with approvals from the Environmental Protection Commission and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

It is the DNR’s intention for this rule to be completed and final by Jan. 1, 2023, when most statutory revisions become effective. 

