No Mama Left Behind: A Must Listen-to Podcast for all Moms
Infants are seen over a dozen times during the first year of their life. But, many women are only seen by their medical provider once, at their 6-week postpartum check-up.”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are a mom searching for tips on surviving motherhood, you’ll find plenty of results like, “How to potty train in 3 days” or “The best bottle for your breast-fed baby”. Dr. Marcy Crouch and Alyson Hempsey saw this as a major concern among many of their clients who came to them with physical and mental issues they could not find answers to. They wanted to change the conversation from being “Baby-Focused” to “Mom-Focused.” Alyson and Dr. Marcy feel strongly that the well-being of the mother directly affects the well-being of their children.
“There are plenty of articles out there that will compare baby-products,” Alyson Hempsey said. “I have had countless clients come to me because they couldn’t find any information that described WHY they are having intrusive thoughts, for example, and they tell me they are often brushed off by their medical provider.”
Moms on a Mission
This is not your average podcast. In addition to using their own personal experiences as moms, Dr. Marcy and Alyson blend their professional experience and expertise, as well. And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are certain to make listeners laugh.
Talking about Common Issues
Many women have experienced the common postpartum problem of a sneeze or cough turning into leakage, or feeling the constant urge to check the baby monitor (known as “Monitor Anxiety”).
On No Mama Left Behind The Podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson talk in depth about these common postpartum topics. Other topics discussed include intimacy pain, pelvic floor issues, and signs of postpartum mental health issues. Their biggest lesson to their listeners: Just because it’s common doesn’t mean it’s normal.
Breaking the Barrier Regarding Women’s Health
“I hear from so many of my clients that they were too embarrassed to mention the issues they were experiencing to their provider,” Alyson said. “Women should never feel ashamed about their mind and body, ever, and especially not during a vulnerable time such as the postpartum period”.
Teaching Women What They Need to Know
Both women use their own pregnancy and postpartum experiences, in addition to their own expert advice (and hosting other expert guests as well), in their podcast episodes. “We talk about it ALL,” said Dr. Marcy. “Nothing is off the table on our show.”
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
“On the show, we go there,” said Alyson. “The good, the bad, and the ugly…”.
Postpartum is Forever
Dr. Marcy and Alyson’s biggest goal with No Mama Left Behind is to teach women everything they need to know about their bodies and what they might experience in the postpartum period. “Infants are seen over a dozen times during the first year of their life. But, many women are only seen by their medical provider once, at their 6-week postpartum check-up,” said Alyson. “This is why so many women feel lost”.
Next Steps for Mamas
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. “If we can heal the moms, we can heal the world,” said Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
