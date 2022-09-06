Inspectors withdraw licences from five fuel firms

VIETNAM, September 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Inspectors appointed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have recently withdrawn the business licences of five fuel firms.

Under Document 752/TTB-P5 issued by the inspectors, the five firms comprise Đồng Tháp Petroleum Trading Import and Export JSC, Tín Nghĩa Petroleum Import and Export JSC, Hồ Chí Minh City Petroleum Company LTD, Hùng Hậu Petroleum Company LTD, and Orient Oil & Gas JSC.

The firms will have their business licences temporarily suspended for one month from August 31 on grounds of facility-related violations, which involve inadequate warehouses and stores, insufficient wharves and vehicles, and fuels in reserve short of minimum levels.

The ministry said the penalty decisions have been sent to the firms via postal service. The firms are required to abide by the decisions without delay once they receive the postal package.

Previously, seven other firms had to face similar penalties for the violations. The authorities have returned business licences to five. The other two are expected to get back their papers by September 14.

With these new five firms, total number of suspended fuel firms has reached 12 so far, out of 33 firms inspected by MoIT. — VNS