One Immortl releases NFTs that pay themselves off

Become Immortl - Mint an Anubis NFT A minted Anubis NFT One Immortl Token

Paired with the use of the One Immortl wallet, the Anubis series is designed to lower gas fees on every transaction

What makes this offering unique is that we’re giving NFTs more and more functionality. We’re showing the world that NFTs are far more than GIFs and art.” — Denis Stolper, One Immortl CEO

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs are great and all, but giving them practical and reliable utility is what the team at One Immortl envisions for the future of defi.

One Immortl’s “Anubis Series” is more than a .jpeg. NFT owners are automatically enrolled in One Immortl’s gas reduction program, making gas fees cheaper when using the One Immortl wallet.

NFT owners will see a discount on every trade, in addition to getting the best deal through their dex aggregator. With these savings, NFT owners could see their Anubis NFT paid off with persistent use of the One Immortl Wallet.

By owning an Anubis Series NFT, said project owner of One Immortl and CEO of One Nation Cafes, Denis Stolper, investors will not only enjoy the reduction in gas fees, they’ll be pushed to the highest tier of the One Immortl platform. "What makes this offering unique,” said Stolper, “Is that we’re giving NFTs more and more functionality. We’re showing the world that NFTs are far more than GIFs and art.”

One Immortl owners and developers said they are offering extra incentives for being amongst the first batch of NFT owners.

Holders of the first 100 Anubis NFTs will automatically qualify for the Immortl Genesis Program, Stolper said.

“Immortl makes it a point to always build upon services for our genesis community, offering them VIP status,” Stolper remarked during an ask-me-anything session.

The associated art in the series depicts Anubis, the Egyptian Jackal-headed deity. Each NFT character comes with a set of unique properties, such as backdrop, skin color, armor, and weapon. Project leaders said they have plans to add more gods to their pantheon soon.

Their first mint session is ongoing. https://opensea.io/collection/one-immortl-gods

As mentioned, promised incentives include reduced transaction fees when using the One Immortl wallet and access to higher reward tiers.

One Immortl has been trading for about a year, and has secured long-term partnerships with Polygon and Safemoon. Paired with these strong connections, One Immortl token is currently a low market cap, zero-tax, platform, that has already built out a massive product ready for use.

One Immortl is currently trading on Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Harmony. Trading is also available using SafemoonSwap.

For more on One Immortl and additional details on the release of The Anubis Series, find them on Twitter @one_immortl.

Looking to save some $$ on gas fees? Mint and Anubis NFT today!