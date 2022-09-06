Heavy Traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, are advised that traffic in this area may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County.

Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11.



Motorists are advised there may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



