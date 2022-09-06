UPDATE: Work on Route 15 Railroad Crossing in Winfield, Union County to Begin Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – UPDATE: This project has been postponed until Thursday, September 15. Updated dates are listed below.

Motorist who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised that a railroad crossing project is set to begin next week in Winfield, Union County.

On Thursday, September 15, the contractor will begin work to install a custom tub-style rail/highway crossing across Route 15 near Winfield.

Work will be completed in two-phases. Thursday, September 15 through Monday, September 19, the contractor will work on the southbound lanes. Monday, September 19 through Sunday, September 25, the contractor will be working in the northbound lanes. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with a reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

On Friday, September 23 at 10:00 PM through Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 AM, both directions of Route 15 will be closed between Route 304 west and Route 147 north in Winfield, Union County, while the contractor works on both lanes.

The following detours will be in place during this phase of the project.

Route 15 northbound traffic: Route 147 north, Interstate 80 west, Route 15 north.

Route 15 southbound traffic: Route 304 west, Route 2009 (Park Road), Route 1017 (Park Road), Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), Route 11/15 south.



Work is expected to be completed on Monday, September 26, weather permitting. This project is a cooperative effort of the Union County Industrial Railroad and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

