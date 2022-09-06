Submit Release
Hunters Be Mindful of Farmers, Ranchers

North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials are encouraging hunters to be respectful and cautious as farmers and ranchers are busy with field work this time of year.

Hunters should pull to the side of the road or find an approach when meeting combines, grain trucks or tractors pulling equipment.

Hunters should avoid parking along roadways or field approaches where vehicles could block travel by farm machinery, pick up trash and empty shells, and not clean game in the road ditch or approach.

