DeLorean CEO, Joost de Vries to Keynote at the Cyber Future Summit 2022

Join Cyber Future Summit in San Antonio, Texas

DeLorean CEO, Joost de Vries to be the Business Executive Keynote to Cyber Future Summit 2022 and outline the Delorean vision for connected vehicles

It is important for us to discuss the future of connected vehicles and our role in this process through our technology and our partnerships with such a prestigious group of global leaders at CFS22”
— Joost de Vries, CEO, DeLorean

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber and business leaders will gather at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, October 26-28th for the Cyber Future Summit (CFS22), an annual event organized by the Cyber Future Foundation and hosted by Port San Antonio.

CFS22 will feature a keynote presentation from DeLorean CEO, Mr. Joost de Vries on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be hosted by the City of San Antonio and Port San Antonio – which is also the home of the brand-new DeLorean Motors Reimagined headquarters. As we learn about the future of DeLorean, we recognize the need for us to secure the connected vehicle ecosystem. We are excited to learn the story of DeLorean from Mr. de Vries and how the cyber community can assist him in his bold enterprise” says Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman and Co-Founder of Cyber Future Foundation.

“It is an honor to keynote the 7th Annual Cyber Future Summit in our own backyard. DeLorean places great emphasis on its technology and creating user experiences that connect the driver with their loved ones and passion for the road.", said Mr. de Vries, going on to add, "it is equally important to discuss the future of connected vehicles and our role in this process through our technology and our partnerships with such a prestigious group of global leaders.”

The summit is a leadership learning exercise and covers many critical topics related to securing the digital economy, consumers, cybersecurity workforce development, businesses and national security. This is presented in over 40 main stage sessions through keynotes, executive statements, fireside chats and panel discussions.

CFS22 will also include:
- Innovation Showcase Experience
- Cyber Futurist Awards ceremony
- Cyber Warrior Games and Capture the Flag events
- Cybersecurity training for candidates and practitioners
- Interactive booths with live technology demonstrations

Register for the event at https://cfs2022.eventbrite.com
For more information on the summit, please visit www.cyberfuturesummit.com
To learn more about our events, programs and initiatives please visit www.cyberfuturefoundation.org

Follow our discussion on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/valmikim_cfs22-cybercityusa-cfs-activity-6970951635330097152-rImo
Join the Cyber Future Foundation LinkedIn Group at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyber-future-foundation

Katherine Thompson
Cyber Future Foundation
+1 647-202-0624
