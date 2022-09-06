Submit Release
NDDOT hosts Virtual Public Input Meeting to receive input and comments on draft State Freight and Rail Plan

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to provide stakeholders and the public with an overview of the draft State Freight and Rail Plan (SFRP) content and findings and gather final input prior to the finalization of the plan. The plan assesses all freight modes and provides recommendations to improve efficiency, reliability, and safety of the transportation system. The SFRP will serve as a guide for future development and investment in North Dakota's freight and rail infrastructure.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and will consist of a presentation and the opportunity to ask or submit questions live to the State Freight and Rail Plan Team.

The virtual meeting will take place on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2-3 p.m. (CT) and 1-2 p.m. (MT.) The link to the meeting can be found at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp. A recorded presentation will also be available on the project website if you are unable to attend the live event.

Visit www.dot.nd.gov to learn more about the plan and sign up for email updates. Connect with NDDOT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to receive the latest project updates. Questions can be submitted to the project team via the website or by emailing Connect@TransportationConnection.org.

